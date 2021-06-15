For the first time in 15 months, alders met physically in the Council Chambers at 111 Lincoln St. on June 14.
Last year, nearly all municipalities in the nation changed their procedures for conducting business without meeting face to face. And in a short period of time, they moved everything they’ve done traditionally to a virtual format because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, since Public Health Madison and Dane County lifted COVID-19 restrictions June 2, the City of Verona has been drafting both a policy and ordinance to determine if alders and the public should meet in person again.
At their June 14 Common Council meeting, alders voted unanimously for a hybrid policy and ordinance that will allow for both virtual and in-person attendance of council meetings.
The policy and ordinance applies to no other commission or committee.
Some of the policy’s requirements include having at least six council members physically present, which provides a safety net for a quorum if a virtual attendee’s internet fails, city administrator Adam Sayre told the council. If there were only five people in person, and alders attending virtually lost internet connection, it could reduce the council's decision making power.
“I don’t know if any of you have sat in a meeting without a quorum in front of like 40 of 50 people. It is not pleasant,” Mayor Luke Diaz said. “It doesn't make the city look good and it isn’t good for the residents who come here because they thought they were going to see city business.”
Alders will be capped at four virtual meetings per year and their camera must be on the entire time, the policy states.
The virtual public comment extends to City of Verona residents, or property owners, and not people outside of the city including Town of Verona residents. Anyone can come to the chambers and speak during public comment in person, however. Speakers for public hearings in front of the council, which are required under state statute, will be done in person, the policy states.
Diaz said the public comment increases accessibility.
“Offering public comment to Verona residents is really good because it is an accessibility issue; not everyone can physically get here, or maybe you are a parent with kids or maybe they just don’t feel like leaving their house, and I think we are all familiar with that feeling over the last year,” Diaz said.
Other municipalities in Dane County are still determining when and how to return. Madison City Council, Madison School District, Oregon and Stoughton are still ironing out policy with the new restrictions lifted. The Dane County Board has signaled a return in a similar hybrid fashion.
Middleton is attempting a hybrid meeting in July and Sun Prairie scheduled a meeting with virtual participants and in-person July 20, according to a June 7, Wisconsin State Journal article.