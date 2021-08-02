A 79 year old Verona man died Saturday, July 31 after crashing into a curb with his moped on County Hwy. PB and Hwy. M.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. as the driver was negotiating a turn, according to a Verona police department news release.
The driver was taken to a local hospital, where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Verona Police Department at (608) 845-7623.
The name of the deceased will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office at a later date.