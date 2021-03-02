The City of Verona has 44 people who are interested in being its next city clerk.
The city is hiring a new clerk to succeed Ellen Clark, who will officially retire from the position March 5, after five years with the city. The applications for the city clerk were due March 1, and will remain open until the position is filled.
Of the 44 applicants, five of them have previous city clerk experience, and 24 live in Dane County, city administrator Adam Sayre wrote to the Press in an email.
The city will narrow down candidates and advance to phone interviews this week, Sayre added.
Duties for the position include election administration, issuing city licenses and permits including but not limited to alcohol licenses, special event permits and solicitor/direct seller licenses, according to the City of Verona’s website. The annual salary ranges from $64,000 to $79,000.