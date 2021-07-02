My family and I have enjoyed the Verona Public Library and all it has to offer for many years. We love the summer reading program for children.
The Library continues to provide amazing opportunities that help myself, my children and our whole community grow, learn and have fun reading.
As much as I love the library, I have to share my recent shock and disappointment. One of the Summer Reading Program activities for children ages 5-10 is: “Read a book by an LGBTQ+ author.”
Why does a 5 year old need to know the sexual orientation of an author? They are not sexual creatures at this age.
I am all for equal rights, opportunities, and loving those different from ourselves. I found this request very inappropriate for the age range it was intended for. I found myself in a situation discussing sexual attraction and sexual identity with my very young children because they were wondering what “LGBTQ+” was from the activities list.
Perhaps a more beneficial activity would be to “read about a family different from your own.”
I respectfully ask the library staff to be mindful of the sexual content listed for school aged children. These are not teenagers, but kindergarteners.
Vanessa Hensey
City of Verona