Critics of Donald Trump who publicly express their views, begin by acknowledging their sympathy for Trump’s diagnosis of the Coronavirus, they uniformly say they hope he recovers and wish him well. These comments tend to dilute their criticism of his presidency.
There is a consensus that Trump is a poor excuse of a human being. It is noted that he is a pathological liar, a narcissist, a criminal who will probably be prosecuted when he leaves office.
He is suspected of collaborating with Russia and Putin to assist Trump’s election for President. It is well known that his private and public actions are totally self serving. Many believe that he may be the worst President in our history.
Trump does not deserve any sympathy or good wishes and we will all be better off when he is gone.
He is a hater and divider at a time when we need a uniter.
Bob Menamin
Verona