My name is Scott Winger. I’ve lived in the same home in Verona since 1997.

  • We moved here from Madison expressly because of the quality of Verona’s school system. My children are now in their thirties. But, when they werestudents of VASD, I volunteered, often, to help in their various classrooms.

That experience showed me schools operating as they should, with energetic dedicated well-led teachers, and students who were thereby well-guided and well-cared for. I’ll never forget the vital influence, for good, that my son’s guidance counselor provided, for example. And I’ll always fondly remember, feeling valued when I participated on the Parent Advisory Councils back in those days.

These days, I rely on voters with views on the importance of education that are similar to mine, to continue the tradition of excellence in education in Verona. I thus encourage all voters to engage, and I hope they’ll vote as I do, for Jen Murphy, Kalyanna Williams and Nicole Vafadari as candidates for the Verona Area School District School Board.

Daniel Scott Winger

Verona

