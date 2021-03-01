I am so pleased that Dave Lonsdorf is running for the Verona town board. Dave already has tremendous experience in land planning, in working with municipalities regarding land acquisitions and management, and with the town’s natural and recreational areas committee. Dave values the rural nature of our town.
Dave is a good listener and problem solver. His professional role for many years as a family physician, as assistant director of a family medicine residency program, and as president of the Madison Community Health Board, have all given him keen insight into the challenges of managing people, plans and ideas. He can grasp both sides of an issue and work to find solutions.
Dave has also played a key role in the process of the planning and building of Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail, which crosses through our town. Dave has great skills in both envisioning plans and goals for the future, and in doing the hard hands on work to make them a reality.
You can find more information about Dave on his Facebook page, facebook.com/LonsdorfForVeronaTownBoard. Dave’s Facebook page will also give you information on town locations and dates where you can safely meet him, outdoors, over the coming weeks. He is eager to talk to all of our town residents about both your concerns and his ideas.
Please vote for maintaining the rural essence of the town of Verona, and please vote on April 6 for Dave Lonsdorf for our Verona town board.
Sally Wilmeth
Town of Verona