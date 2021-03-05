If you love the beautiful rural living with easy access to outdoor activities and smart future development in our town of Verona, please vote for Dave Lonsdorf on April 6.
We have known Dave for more than 25 years. He is extremely intelligent, caring, hardworking and involved in this community. He has had a successful medical career where he honed his skill of listening and problem solving.
More recently you will find him leading a crew of youth from Operation Fresh Start, improving our local parks and Ice Age Trail. He is unbelievably dedicated to our natural areas and has become an expert in prairie restoration and our unique geologic history.
If you watch the most recent Discover Wisconsin show on PBS that highlights Verona, you will see Dave describe the beauty of our natural surroundings. Dave has been involved with developing our comprehensive land use plan and has stepped up for leadership roles in the Ice Age Trail Alliance and Operation Fresh Start.
It’s time to start looking ahead and elect Dave Lonsdorf to ensure the successful future of the Town of Verona!
Phil and Kathy Pielage
Town of Verona