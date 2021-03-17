Nicole Vafadari has earned my vote for Verona Area School board member at large.
As a Verona resident, I believe Nicole will represent all of the students of the district, ensuring that our schools continue to strive for excellence in their support of every child’s personalized learning journey. Nicole is an advocate for equity in VASD, with an understanding of the importance of opportunity for all.
Nicole believes very strongly in putting students and teachers first, believing their mutual success and support is critical to any excelling school system. As a teacher in the district, this is especially important to me.
The Verona Area Educators and Support Staff Associations have officially endorsed Nicole for the race for school board, as they see a champion for the dynamic of the classroom. As the daughter of an educator, Nicole understands how student success is tied to the ability of teachers to provide the needed tools to students, supported by funding, programs, and other tools to ensure VASD has and retains the best talent possible.
Nicole brings a new and needed perspective to the board. As a working mom, former non-profit board member, and a daughter of an educator and an immigrant, she has the needed experience and outlook to advocate for the children and families of this district.
Amy Zillmer
Verona