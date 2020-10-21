I was incredibly disappointed when I read the Verona Press last week, specifically surrounding the letter to the editor by Tim Melin.
We are in the middle of a pandemic, located in one of the worst hit spots in the whole USA and he wants us all to just get on with our lives. I would love to, trust me. Let’s follow what our medical professionals recommend, which is masks and physical distancing until we have a vaccine.
The WHO director called the idea of herd immunity unethical. I agree. We are seeing people of all ages being deeply affected by this virus.
We should not only be looking at death rates but also of people who will be affected long-term from damage due to COVID-19. There is no age group spared from any of this. We are seeing hospitals nearing capacity, which means people who have other medical needs may suffer as well as medical staff.
The best thing any of us can do right now is take the safety precautions seriously and vote for all candidates who believe in and follow science. In Verona, that would be Biden, Pocan and Pope or Hesselbein.
Mara Helmke
Verona