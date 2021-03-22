I’m a parent in the District. I have lived in Verona for 16 years and currently work in the library at Verona Area High School. Please join me in supporting Jennifer Murphy, Kalyanna Williams and Nicole Vafadari for the three at-large seats on the Verona Area School Board.
Jen, Yanna, and Nicole will work to make sure all voices are represented in decisions impacting our school district. They will each bring unique, child-centered experiences to their work on the board.
As a former teacher and current UW faculty member, Jennifer Murphy knows first-hand the challenges facing public education in Wisconsin. She brings a wealth of knowledge to meet the challenges facing our district.
Kalyanna Williams will bring her experience as an educator working with at-risk youth to the Board ensuring all students have a powerful advocate on the school board. As the parent of young children, Nicole Vafadari knows how critical strong public schools are for our community. It is important to have school board members who will take the time to ask questions, solicit constituent feedback, and make sure all perspectives are heard.
Jennifer Murphy, Kalyanna Williams and Nicole Vafadari have the experience, knowledge, and passion to be strong advocates for students, parents, and staff on the VASD board. Jennifer Murphy, Kalyanna Williams and Nicole Vafadari will take the time to listen and provide opportunities for voters to learn about the issues facing our school district.
We need Jennifer Murphy, Kalyanna Williams and Nicole Vafadari as advocates for the children of our school district. Jennifer Murphy, Kalyanna Williams and Nicole Vafadari are recommended by the teachers and support staff in our district.
We should listen to those who work most closely with our children and ensure these public education advocates are elected to the school board. Jennifer Murphy, Kalyanna Williams and Nicole Vafadari can collaborate and bring disparate groups together to reach compromise.
Please join me on April 6 and vote Jennifer Murphy, Kalyanna William, and Nicole Vafadari for the three at-large seats on the Verona Area School Board.
Julie Colquhoun
Verona