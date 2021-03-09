The April 6 election is especially important to the Town of Verona. We need to ensure that we continue to have an experienced and balanced town board which is dedicated to maintaining our rural character, our watersheds, and our roads and bridges.
At the same time we need to plan for reasonable growth to moderate the annexation of town properties by surrounding municipalities and to maintain or improve our tax base and retain our hard won debt free status.Mike Duerst is best suited to getting this done.
Mike is a long term resident of the town and surrounding area. He has been a town supervisor for ten years and is currently the chairman of the public works committee and the towns representative on the Fitchrona EMS committee.
Mike is particularly knowledgeable of all the roads, bridges, fields, streams and farms throughout the town and surrounding areas and brings much needed detailed knowledge of maintenance and construction of roads to the board and the public works committee. He is knowledgeable about heavy equipment capabilities, maintenance, and procurement- -- knowledge which is needed to plan for and maintain the town's mowing, snow plowing and general equipment.
As a southwest farmer, Mike brings a perspective to the board which others can't provide.
Furthermore, geographical balance is important to our small board to ensure that the diverse views of all residents are expressed. Mike is critical to this balance, which would not be provided by his opponent, who is the next door neighbor of an existing board supervisor.
Please make an extra effort to vote on April 6 and vote for Mike Duerst.
John Senseman
Verona