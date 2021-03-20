I would like to recommend Dave Lonsdorf for the Town of Verona board. Knowing Dave for many years of working on the Ice Age Trail and for the past five years of having him serve with me on the Natural and Recreational Areas Committee for the Town of Verona, have given me an insight to his desire to help everyone.
His attention to details and dedication to finding out what is the best solution is at a level that I have seen in very few people. I am sure this desire will carry over to anything he comes upon while on the board.
Please join me in voting for Dave on April 6.
Bill Keen
Verona