The spring election is important to our community. Please join us in re-electing Mike Duerst to the Town of Verona Board.
Mike owns and operates a century family farm. He understands agriculture better than anyone else, since agriculture is the largest part of the township.
Mike is also a lifelong resident of Verona and lives in the southwest part of the town, which needs representation on the board. This would ensure that board supervisors live in different areas, not next door to each other.
Mike understands the town's tax base, road repair requirements, smart growth, watershed implications, and has knowledge of the rural character of the area while serving on various committees. He works well with others and would be the only supervisor who is not a retired professional.
When you talk to Mike, he will tell you what he will try to do for you, but he will not tell you one thing and turn around and do something else.
Our vote April 6 will be for Mike Duerst! Please join us in voting for Mike.
Curt and Deb Herfel
Town of Verona