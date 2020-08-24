I read with interest and agreement last week's guest column in Community Voices concerning a media post the writer had seen. Like that writer, my parents were children of the 1930s with my father also having served in WWII.
I've not read the media post which offered the statement, "I miss the America my parents grew up in." But, perhaps, with some poetic license we can guess some things about that mindset.
Maybe the author of that post was merely longing for the time when one wouldn't be fired for disagreeing with political orthodoxy, or a time when conservative views weren't banished from online and print media. Perhaps he longs for halcyon days when doctors weren't fired for offering inexpensive COVID cures. One must ask who benefits from expensive remedies.
Or does the author of that post wish science wasn't denied by fools who say there are 60+ genders and mandate that all a male has to do is identify as female and it becomes truth. That males sharing locker and toilet rooms with females and defeating them in track and wrestling are good things.
Perhaps the author would prefer not to see churches closed while liquor stores, casinos, abortion clinics, and other tax generating facilities remain open; though many have been destroyed by "peaceful protesters" who don't "social distance."
The old-fashioned online author may resent schools and universities teaching Marxist doctrine which causes many to grow up hating the country and system which has provided more opportunity to escape poverty than any other country or system in history. And those same America haters promise to burn down that system.
There is more of course, but perhaps we can now see from where the author's nostalgia comes. No person or nation can fully live up to an ideal. The agenda now gaining traction is destructive in every sense and if brought to its conclusion will offer us all nothing but misery. Misery equally distributed of course.
Is that the awful stuff which should replace the USA in which our parents grew up? The USA which is being purposefully killed? America's issues and those of the world cannot be solved by elected officials or self-righteous rioters because the root cause will not be mentioned. November election cheers from the winners and curses from the losers will soon enough be drown out by the bullhorn of people's growing rejection of God.
Larry Beranek
City of Madison