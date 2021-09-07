This is to bring attention to an issue in the Town of Verona.
The town currently provides no brush disposal options for its residents. No curbside pickup or drop off options.
Our small subdivision recently lost three medium-sized trees due to storms. We, as good neighbors, worked together to cut the trees up and stack them at the roadside. We were told by the town administrator that there was “no way the town was picking them up,” followed by an email that stated if the brush was not removed by Friday of that week, that the homeowners would be fined.
If you live in the Town of Verona, your options are: 1) burn the brush on your lawn; 2) Haul the brush to the Dane County Landfill on the east side of Madison and pay a disposal fee (oh, but they have now quit taking brush!) 3) pay a tree or landscaping service to come and remove it. We find these options unacceptable.
We did a survey of other townships surrounding the Town of Verona and found they all offered some option for brush removal, either pickup or drop off sites. We believe there are numerous acceptable options which the town could provide.
Please join us at the next town hall meeting, held in person at the Town of Verona Hall, Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. to voice your opinion. Please come with options in mind and offer suggestions to improve this situation.
Pat Ehly
Town of Verona
Editor’s Note:
In an email to the Press last week, town planner/administrator Sarah Gaskell said the town has never collected brush nor been a drop off site for brush. “I did not tell the homeowners that “no way would we pick it up” but told them that it’s just not something we do. They were told that they ‘may’ be charged with any costs associated with its removal incurred by the Town,” she wrote.