After Vietnam, the USA embraced business as a way to escape the psychological focus of energy on war and anti-war. With the end of the Vietnam War young persons could focus their energies on having fun, not protesting or getting ready for combat — with its wounds and death.
Our focus on Wall Street as a set of values to replace the Vietnam War and anti-war values and heal and repair the war damage is now burning out. What is emerging is the tradition of Walden Pond, of which the Mennonites are part.
It is “back to nature time” and away from the war and money hype that has disconnected current generations from peaceful, fun, loving reality with the support of nature. This is my perspective of my life’s journey through the Vietnam War Era and healing Wall Street Era.
Fakes, phonies, and frauds led those eras; as a result, people more and more will look to peace and quiet in nature. We are moving toward a Lao-Tzu (Chinese philosopher) view of how to live, with which I agree. He says:
1. Go back to old roots (rural and nature).
2. Recover and repair family ties and focus.
3. Take time to walk outdoors to breathe deeply lots of fresh air to recover our natural balance.
4. Use the fresh air and quiet time of your outdoor walks to meditate on what was, what is, and what ought to be for ourselves.
We are on the verge of a needed reset to preserve and promote our core humanity, and the values that support it.
What do you think?
Paul Rux
Verona