I recently contacted Chief of Police Bernard Coughlin regarding our concerns about the speed of cars, on our street. He was very responsive and put me in touch with Officer Gregory Gentz within 2 hours, of my query.
Officer Gentz contacted me regarding my concerns and agreed to put up a speed monitor. After two weeks of monitoring the traffic and collecting the data, Officer Gentz contacted me to set up a meeting, to share the data.
I want to express my appreciation and thanks for the prompt response and follow thru that I received. Officer Gentz is a total professional and in today’s tumultuous climate, I feel compelled to share my thoughts about my encounter with our Police Department, with our fellow citizens of Verona- V-Town.
Thank you Chief Coughlin and Officer Gentz and the rest of the Verona Police Department. We appreciate all that you do and you truly reinforce the City slogan, Home Town USA!
Be safe and Thank you again, Verona Police Department.
Bernie and Sharon Fatla
