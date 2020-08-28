In many ways our world has been changed due to COVID-19 but, one thing that hasn't changed is the dedication of the Verona Area School District's Support Staff. Even when the "safer at home" order was in place, members of the school district's support staff had been working to keep our students fed and making sure several of our district's buildings contents were moved, (all while our buildings were being remodeled and the completion of the HS was taking place), the facilities were cleaned, and that our buildings and grounds were maintained.
The Verona Educational Support Personnel Association is the union which represents all of these workers, including Special Education Assistants, Educational Assistants, LMC Assistants, Custodians, Food Service Workers, Technical Assistants, Secretaries, Drivers, Copy Center, Natatorium workers, Interpreters .and Security. The VESPA Union was established in the spring of 1989.
I would like to say thank you for the hard work, dedication and sacrifices our district's "essential workers" have made to take care of the students, staff and facilities of the Verona Area School District so far during the Covid 19 pandemic. As the saying goes, "It takes a village" and we are so proud to say our district could not run without each of you!
Patti Halverson
VESPA Board president