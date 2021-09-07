Wisconsin is lucky to have a robust legal system with many strong protections for those who become victims of crime. Those protections became even stronger last year, with the passage of the state’s new crime victims constitutional amendment. More commonly referred to as Marsy’s Law, the new amendment was approved with an overwhelming statewide vote, and helped ensure that crime victims in our state have rights and protections guaranteed by the State Constitution.
This new amendment is important not only for those who have been victims, but for all of our residents. Strong crime victim’s rights keep communities healthy and help break the cycle of trauma that so many victims experience. When someone becomes a victim of crime, they often experience trauma in the wake of the experience. For victims of domestic violence, assault, and other violent crimes, this trauma can be even more difficult to overcome. Understandably, it is extremely challenging for those victims who are forced to relive that trauma through the legal system. Fortunately, Marsy’s Law helps empower victims by keeping them informed throughout the legal system, and ensuring they have the opportunity to be heard and have a meaningful role in the process.
Meaningful victim engagement contributes to the health of victims and their families, and helps to ensure a real sense of closure and safety. When victims and their loved ones feel confident that their safety is protected throughout the legal process, they are more able to participate in the criminal justice process in a meaningful way, helping to ensure that justice is served. This meaningful participation is crucial to ensuring that our legal system works as intended, and helps break the cycle of trauma that victims face.
Any strong legal system should protect the safety of all of the residents who are governed by it. Wisconsin is fortunate that our legal system was strengthened by the passage of Marsy’s Law. This amendment gives victims enforceable constitutional rights, helps empower them throughout the legal process, and ensures that they can participate in a meaningful way.
Rafael De La Rosa
Verona