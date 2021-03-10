Dear Springdale neighbor and friends, as you may have noticed by some big signs throughout the town, town board chair Mike Fagan and town board supervisor John Rosenbaum are being challenged in Springdale’s town board election on April 6. I believe it is vital for Mike, John as well as Richard Schwenn (not challenged) to continue working on the town board for all Springdale citizens.
Most recently I reached out to Mike for help with my property reassessment. He returned my call immediately and pointed me the right direction where I received greatly reduced assessment results.
Sixteen years ago when building Springdale Yoga it cost me an extra chunk of change to follow Dane County and Springdale township building regulations to prevent erosion into the Sugar Creek from the two creeks that run through my property. I had to build my studio eight square feet smaller all the way around in order to pay an engineer to develop and put into place my erosion control plan.
Also, a Springdale building license was required and an inspector could drop by anytime to check that I was following regulations. While not easy to accept at first, I since I have talked with people on the Springdale Building and Planning Committees and now understand that what I did was for the greater environmental welfare, and not just a personal sacrifice.
Having lived here since 1981, I know a few of you also have stories to share. Not all situations were easy to resolve and still feel like a strong community member.
Again, I fully support Mike, John and Richard. I hope you will too. Thank you.
Margie Wilsman
Verona