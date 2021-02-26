My husband and I have known Dave Lonsdorf and his wife Marilyn for about thirty years. I taught both his children piano. We spent much time together in those years, and became family friends. I know Dave quite well, and he has my full respect and support.
Dave is a very smart, sensitive, and accomplished man. His medical career, followed by a prairie/naturalist career, shows he is a quick study and adaptable. He knows how to work with people and get them working on common goals.
I think his vision of the future for the town of Verona ... progressive, rural, and nature-centered ... will be a great thing for the community and the residents.
Judy and Jack Ferreri
Town of Verona