Springdale doesn’t need to turn things around and go backwards as the challengers to our town board’s incumbents would have you believe. The residents of our township developed and enacted a workable and consistent land use plan.
As a former member of the Plan Commission, I know we shouldn’t go back to the chaos when rules and regulations concerning the rural character and development of Springdale were nonexistent. Mike Fagan, John Rosenbaum, and Richard Schwenn have provided responsible, consistent, transparent, and honest leadership.
They have earned my vote! I hope all Springdale voters will realize how important this April 6 election is and vote for Fagan, Rosenbaum, and Schwenn.
Mary Spaay
Town of Springdale