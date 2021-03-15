Rural Towns in Dane County are facing crushing pressure to develop, and development will happen. How and where it happens will directly affect the health of the environment, the need for costly infrastructures, and budget uncertainties.
Towns such as Springdale have chosen a balanced approach to development, relying on a forward-looking Land Use Plan to guide growth. The approach provides a measure of predictability for how the growth proceeds. However a land use plan is only a dependable tool as long as local governmental leaders understand and abide by its guidance. In the case of Springdale, the Town Board and the Planning Commission continue to provide steady, thoughtful leadership.
This election cycle, residents of Springdale will choose one of two paths. Residents can choose to continue supporting dedicated public servants who recognize that the best way forward is one that includes smart growth. Or, they can choose a path that may well include a laissez-faire attitude to land use. That path provides uncertainty and the loss of what has made the Town so attractive to those who call it home.
We will be casting an enthusiast vote to re-elect our current Town Board, Mike Fagan, John Rosenbaum and Richard Schwenn. They have earned our respect and our vote; we hope they can count on your support as well.
Tim and Karen White
Town of Springdale