After a long break, the Vennelag Lodge will be opening its events to members and guests on June 24. They will begin with an outdoor experience at the Grundahl Park Shelter, and we will fly a Norwegian flag as a signal to our location.
A picnic meal has been planned; burgers, dogs, and brats will be grilled on-site. Sides will be prepared by Miller’s Supermarket. Join us at 5:30 p.m. with food service beginning at 6 p.m. Water and soft drinks will round out the meal.
Should you wish to join us, please RSVP by contacting Lodge Counselor Cheryl Wille-Schlesser, 608-219-4464, and leave a voice message.
Following the meal there will be two options: Ron Kittleson and Rosalie Huntington will provide live music for your enjoyment. Bring your favorite lawn chair (and dancing shoes) if you so desire. In addition, Kubb pitches will be set-up for those who want to learn this Norwegian lawn game.
Kubb is gaining momentum locally. It is popular with people of all ages. Each summer, a kubb tournament is held locally in Stoughton as a precursor to the U.S. National Kubb Championship which is held in Eau Claire, WI.
Join us for some enjoyable family fun!
Karen Eberhardt
Verona