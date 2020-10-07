Don’t vote if you don’t really like either candidate.
It’s perfectly reasonable and realistic that there is a perfect candidate out there who’s personality, beliefs, and every decision perfectly resonates with yours. You should just keep waiting until that perfect candidate shows up.
It couldn’t be true that by not voting for the “lesser of two evils” you’re really endorsing the worst of the two. It can’t be true that each of us really has two votes; one, for a candidate and one against the other candidate.
Don’t vote if it’s just asking too much. It really is just so hard to vote, isn’t it? You might have to get up early, or miss a day of work, maybe stand in line…
Don’t vote if you have something more important to do.
Don’t vote if you believe your vote doesn’t count. Because clearly they don’t count all the votes that are cast, right? Just leave it to the 55% of eligible voters (who do vote) to make all the big decisions.
Don’t vote if you think your preferred candidate is sure to win. Because Hilary was a shoo-in right? Do you remember the Bush/Gore election?
Don’t vote if you’re not an American.
Steve Heuer
Verona