Some questions that I've asked myself lately:
How come so many people that claim to be pro-life are also big supporters of the death penalty? Seems like a contradiction.
How come many white people are against teaching our young people about our nation's history of racism, slavery and genocide, yet encourage the teaching of a man that built and ark with every animal on the planet on it? Many of these people also tell of a bearded man that secretly brings presents in December.
How come many say The New Green deal is radical, but destroying our natural ecosystems, burning oil and polluting our drinking water is good for the economy? Why do people say we can't raise taxes on the rich? Don't they have most of the money?
Why do we always have more than enough money for military weapons, but when it comes to funding education and health care we call it foolish and wasteful? How come people say requiring vaccine passports " reduces individual freedom and harms patient privacy" (Florida Governor DeSantis), yet when it comes to a woman's right to health options, the same statement does not apply?
How come gun makers can produce military grade weapons for the public and not be held liable when someone uses these weapons to kill civilians? How come black people are jailed at a rate three times that of white people? How come we continue to build nuclear weapons if no one would win a nuclear war?
So many questions and so few good answers out there. It's a strange and oftentimes sad world we live in.
I hope we can continue to help each other, and to work for a more just world. That way maybe we can stop saying "How come?.”
Tim Melin
Verona