The Eastside Sanitary Sewer Project is deserving of more accountability on the part of Verona’s Public Works Department. Because of this, a large coalition of concerned citizens has formed.
The land for the sewer project is divided into three sections: Northern, Central and Southern. Dane County owns the land north of the Lincoln Street bridge.
The county has leveraged their ownership to ensure better outcomes for the Northern section, including stream restoration for that section of Badger Mill Creek. In contrast, the Central and Southern sections, owned by the City of Verona, do not have stream restoration plans in place.
Additionally, the city has also made a number of mistakes on the sewer project.
One of the mistakes was using incorrect design plans when marking areas to be clear-cut. Residents brought this to the city’s attention just in time to prevent the accidental removal of mature oak trees. Oak removal would have contributed to instability of the surrounding steep hillsides, endangering the homes located above.
Other mistakes include poor timing of the project resulting in environmental damage and increased costs, the potential demolition of a glacial drumlin, and a complete lack of erosion control measures.
Areas of threatened oak savanna were removed with no plans for restoration. The lack of shade over cold-water springs and a corresponding stream would have led to clogging of the area with sun-loving invasive plant species.
Environmental scientists and citizens spoke up and now the city is including trees in the post-construction recovery plan. Citizen involvement will continue to prove vital in the improvement of this project.
Veronans need to get involved to make sure this sewer project has the oversight needed to make it safe, as well as fiscally and environmentally responsible. Contact oaksavanna2@gmail.com if you are interested in learning more.
Paul Kunde
Verona