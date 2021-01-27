I’m writing to applaud Sophie Petta for the enormous courage she displayed in her letter to The Verona Press (Mental health matters).
We know that struggles with depression and anxiety arise almost invariably from a combination of factors, typically, an inherited vulnerability combined with life stresses, yet still, people blame themselves for their difficulties.
Everything Ms. Petta said in her letter was accurate, wise and compassionate. I thank her for writing, and I wish her well in her ongoing journey.
Denise Beckfield
Verona