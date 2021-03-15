Without hesitation, John Porco is the best candidate for the VASD school board. I had the privilege of serving with John on the governing board at New Century Charter School (NCS) and have seen first-hand how dedicated he is to the students, staff, and school community. Without a doubt, I know he will bring that same dedication to the board of education.
The biggest asset John brings to the table is his deep commitment to education. John expresses that commitment through his incredible interpersonal communication skills. Through his extensive work at NCS John is able to dig deep at every level with the people he interacts with. He can relate child like wonder with the youngest learners. With staff, John digs deep to problem solve and offer support. With fellow governing board members he's not afraid to have frank discussions yet balances respect and patience effortlessly.
Through it all, John analyzes situations from all angles, is compassionate towards all parties, and looks for effective ideas with one goal in mind and that is to ensure learning is innovative and inclusive for all involved. NCS is a better school thanks to John.
It is apparent that John cares deeply about the success of students and schools. He is gifted in understanding education policy and managing his roles and responsibilities within governing boards. He played a pivotal role in rechartering New Century School which involved countless hours of writing, communicating with DPI, the admins within VASD, and the school board to ensure the charter would get approved to carry out its mission of NCS.
John is not into fluff or band-aid solutions. He values transparency and developing authentic relationships. He stands behind what he says. His plaftorm is focused on integrity, inclusion, and innovation. These words perfectly describe John as they are the core of his work within education. With this platform and his servant heart towards VASD John will build many bridges between the board, admins, schools, educators, students and the greater Verona community. With integrity he will pave the way for inclusive and innovative student success for all.
I encourage you to vote for John Porco.
Elizabeth Purpero
City of Verona