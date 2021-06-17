The recent national elections ushered in a Democratic Party President and Congress. Those of us that have hoped for bold change to help our dying ecosystems and to fix the hatred and greed that permeates our society are being let down. Again.
I don't know why I expect any other outcome. You see, it has finally dawned on me that we are all just playing the game. A game that makes us think we live in a democracy. A game that has us vote for one of only two choices.
On top of that, these choices hardly differ, except for the fact that one party is now a bonafide white supremacist party. Both parties are owned by the large corporations and the billionaire class. Instead of a "D" for Democratic Party or "R" for Republican Party , let's just put a "C" behind both sides.
The "C" stands for Corporate Party.
Democrats can't even pass a just voting rights bill because the corporations that buy our politicians won't let it be so. We cut taxes on the rich and screw over our middle class because corporations have deemed this to be good for their bottom lines. We poison our water , land and air because the corporations write the laws that say it's legal to do so.
It's so wrong. Yet every year or two years or four years , we march to polls like lemmings and choose the lesser of the two evils in our minds.
The game is also made so that as working people make less, they are told it's because minorities will do their job for less. It's not true. It's because some corporation found a country where people are so desperate for work, that they'll do a job for almost nothing. Because the worker has no food or job.
Our democracy and our economic system is a sham. A cruel sham , where corporations write our laws. Where a few people ( think Bezos, Gates and Musk among others) own so much they could never spend it all. In the same nation we have families living in tents and eating out of garbage cans.
It's taken me a long time to realize how stupid it is to keep doing what we are doing and expect a better outcome. We are being duped.
It's all just a game. A game that we can't win.
Tim Melin
Verona