I fully support the Verona Public Library and their inclusion of all minority authors and programs, including books by LGBTQ+ authors.
I hope the library continues programs to educate all of us, including members of our community who may not realize that the letters “LGBTQ+” include not only sexual orientation (who we’re attracted to/who we go to bed WITH) but gender identity (who we go to bed AS, which has nothing to do with sexual attraction, but rather our sense of self).
With many children having a sense of their gender identity established by the age of 3, I’m happy that our library supports education that includes seeing all people for who they are at any age.
A study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics revealed alarming levels of attempted suicide (greater than 40%) among transgender (that’s the “T” in LGBTQ+ that has nothing to do with sexuality, but with gender identity) youth if not supported in their communities and homes.
Thank you to our schools, many of our churches and businesses, and our public library for providing a safe community for all youth to feel welcome and supported in the intersectionality of their identities, their ongoing education, and their mental health…despite adult fear and misinformation.
Finally, before blasting those who educate and provide programming for our children, educate yourselves first.
Rachel Kleber
Verona