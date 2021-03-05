Our nation and world stand at a critical crossroads. Climate change ( hink really, really hot) and species extinction threaten all of us on the planet. Meanwhile in our nation we are threatened with hateful white supremacy.
Make no mistake, recent events calling for voter suppression as well as anti protest laws are all aimed at keeping white people in charge. Whites attacked our Capitol in Washington, D.C. and our nation watched. Incredibly, it wasn't even a surprise.
Can you imagine what would have happened if minority people did the same thing? It doesn't take a lot of imagination to know they would have all been shot dead.
This nation was formed and sustained on white supremacy. From the genocide of Native Americans to the capture, transport and enslavement of black people, to deny white supremacy is to deny reality.
We cannot continue on this path and expect life to survive for long. The hate, the greed , the fear has to end - or it will end us all. Humankind cannot address the environmental issues that threaten us all without stopping the hatred of those whose skin is not white in color.
We have so many problems to address, yet we have people that have everything and don't want to give up anything. As the saying goes - when you have 100 percent, 98 percent feels oppressive.
You know who is oppressed?
Blacks that continue to live in poverty because our society gives them the worst schools and takes away what little help they receive from the government (our government). We lavish tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires and white congressional members disparage minority people for protesting discrimination.
I don't understand how this happens and our press doesn't go crazy and say " how can this be right and fair and just?" It's not. And yet white supremacists want to turn back the clock to a time when blacks and minority people had no rights.
The right to vote? The right to walk the streets without being harassed? Not in this nation. Apartheid is a good description of what this type of society is.
White supremacists want it. They'll attack the Capitol and voting rights to achieve it. White supremacy does nothing to solve the problems of all humanity -- black , brown, white and everyone else.
How can anyone think this is good and just?
Tim Melin
Verona