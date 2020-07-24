Hearing about the grants going to bars and restaurants in Verona, there are some businesses I really hope none of the funds go to.
One of them I walked past the other evening and saw a bunch of folks hanging around the bar, with no sign of social distancing, bartender not masked. There are other reports of similar behavior at another Verona restaurant in the past.
It seems like if a business is contributing to the problem, they shouldn't be supported by my tax dollars. The salon in Verona where I get my hair cut is no longer blow-drying hair, due to the spread of the virus. The folks hanging out in bars -- and the bars that let them -- are part of the reason the beautiful new high school will stand empty for an uncertain time.
A business's compliance with health guidelines should be verified before the business receives funds from this program.
Barbara DeGraff
City of Verona