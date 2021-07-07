I am writing to thank Dave Walker, Mark Giesfeldt, Casey Dudley and the whole Verona parks commission for the recent conversion of the two old and worn tennis courts at Harriet Park into four new pickleball courts.
These new pickleball courts are ideally laid out and I would say are some of the nicest pickleball courts I’ve ever seen or played on. As part of the tennis court remodel, the basketball court was resurfaced and repainted and it also looks fantastic.
My family and I are celebrating our 30th year in Verona and having lived elsewhere we absolutely believe that the Verona Parks, Forest and Recreation department is the best! We are lucky to live in such a wonderful community with city services that cannot be beat.
Thanks again to the Verona parks commission and all the great City of Verona employees who work there.
And hope to see you on the pickleball ball courts soon!
Steve Beckerleg
Verona