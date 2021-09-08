I want to say I miss the police reports section of the Verona Press.
I really enjoyed reading some interesting interactions that happen in our community and would never have known without that section.
The person writing the reports did a wonderful job balancing serious stories related to crime in the community alongside anecdotes of nosy neighbors. We especially liked any police report involving animals getting up to mischief in the community.
I would love to see this section return to the paper regularly.
Katie Baus
Verona