As a survivor of domestic violence, I have seen firsthand the many challenges that victims face inside and outside the legal system.
My experience led me to found E3 Inspire, a company focused on assisting domestic violence victims in the workplace. Through both my own personal experience and my work with other survivors, I know how difficult the aftermath of a crime can be for victims, particularly as they navigate the criminal justice process.
Last year, Wisconsin took a huge step forward for victims of crime with the passage of the crime victims’ constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law. As a survivor, I have been very grateful to see many provisions of the new amendment making a real difference for victims.
Marsy’s Law gives victims important protections like the right to privacy and the right to be heard throughout the legal process. Under the new amendment, victims have the right to be present and to speak during more points in their case, empowering them to share their story and have their voices heard.
As a survivor and through my work with survivors, I believe that the right to be heard during the legal process empowers victims by elevating their voices in situations where they feel they have lost control over their lives.
Marsy’s Law also helps to empower victims through several provisions that help ensure they are informed about important elements of the legal process. First, the new amendment affords victims the right to be informed about what their rights are; in order for victims to ensure their rights are enforced, it’s crucial for victims to be educated about what protections the law provides for them during the legal process.
Marsy’s Law also allows victims to be engaged at every step of the legal process by giving them the right to timely notification of proceedings and other important details of the case.
Victims already face such an uphill battle in the aftermath of a crime being committed against them. Under Marsy’s Law, Wisconsin crime victims now have strong protections that are empowering them and helping them regain some control in their lives.
Brandi De La Rosa
Verona