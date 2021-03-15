David Lonsdorf will receive my vote for Verona Town Board.
Let me share some of the qualifications that makes David the right person for this position. He and his wife, Marilyn Chohaney, are both retired family physicians, have lived in the Town for almost 30 years. Their 3 children all graduated from VAHS. He has worked hard on improving and maintaining the Verona section of the Ice Age Trail, and has served as it’s past president. He has worked to control development when developers have tried to gain control over Town land.
The Town needs a solid tax base in order to maintain roads, control traffic, provide services, and maintain it’s rural character. The Town’s Plan must be followed to direct and control the housing development in the Town. Mike Duerst has been on the Board for 10 years, unchallenged. In the past year the Town saw 7 housing developments with a growth of 10% when the Plan called for growth of 1.5%. That is not looking out for the best interest of the residents of the Town. It is time for a change, and new representation on the Town Board is needed. David Lonsdorf would be a great Board member.
Voting for David Lonsdorf would be a vote for a representative who works for Town residents for a balance between growth and maintaining the rural characteristics of the Town.
Curt Bembenek
Town of Verona