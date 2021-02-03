We must listen to both scientific evidence and teachers to inform decisions on returning to classrooms. As reported in the Washington Post recently, schools operating in person have seen low transmission of the coronavirus when precautions are in place.
Requiring masks and physical distancing, as well as employing student cohorts, have been used effectively. And screening tests and increased air ventilation are recommendations as well.
Most will agree that virtual classrooms are not the best environments for many students. Some parents have demanded a return to classrooms. Others fear it, particularly those whose families have directly experienced loss in the pandemic.
Teachers have always been essential workers, whether or not there’s a political nomenclature placed on them. They have always worked to address inequalities and disparities and will continue to do so.
They do not want to participate in unsafe in-person teaching and won’t be treated as sacrificial. Teachers should not be writing their wills.
We must wait to return to in-person learning until teachers are inoculated and proper safeguards are in place. With good prevention practices, we can safely reopen schools and have them stay open.
Steve Somerson
Retired MMSD Teacher, Madison