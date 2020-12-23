In this time when the postal service is already stretched to the limit, the Verona Post Office and our rural postman went above and beyond to find valuable materials we had accidentally put in the mail stream.
Late on an already busy evening our postman searched through the mail he had picked up from rural boxes, found our missing envelopes, and returned them to us.
The ongoing service to the community by these folks, and now this selfless, great kindness, are deeply appreciated.
Doug and Martha Maxwell
Verona