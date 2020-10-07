The Klassic apartment development is poorly planned, badly located, and should be defeated.
The developer and investors stand to receive $1.15 million in tax credits. The city would get much needed low income subsidized housing.
All of that is spit in a bucket for a city that has a $3 billion tax base; that could prioritize, examine and maybe even provide some financial incentive to locate multiple smaller projects.
This project is not fair to the future residents. It is also not fair to the old established neighborhood that backs up to it.
The four-story project is now being proposed to contain 75 units, a reduction of four units. Unless restricted, the apartments will house children, lots of children, who will have absolutely no playground area, without crossing the busiest East/West traffic artery in the city.
The 140 underground parking and the commercial street level parking are not a solution, nor is running in the hallways. There is no proposal to fence the project, create an over-the-street walkway, or other creative solution to provide access to a playground.
We should not forget that children from a packed housing project may easily be stigmatized by their peers at school.
Traffic from the development will be dumped unto Rita Avenue just a few yards from the irregular intersection with West Verona Avenue and Legion Street. The developer is not scheduled to provide street lights or crossing guards to handle this traffic particularly during school hours.
Traffic will also grow on Rita Avenue to serve the new high school as well as the approved and proposed additional apartments; some 400 plus units in a three-block area.
The public has had its one public plan commission hearing on Sept. 8. The Commission can now proceed without further notice on Oct. 5. We hope that their research in between has identified the flaws in this project.
I, and others from the neighborhood, have already spoken to the Plan Commission about a project that is very badly located; is too tall; houses too many people, including children in too small an area, and butts against an old established neighborhood of one-story houses. Some of my Rita Avenue neighbors despair of this project, yet feel powerless to stop it.
Please envision this project being dumped into your own neighborhood, and vote accordingly.
Jim Berkner
Verona