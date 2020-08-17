Many health authorities as well as our major media companies have told us the COVID virus situation is dire. Only a vaccine will save us. But is this true?
Many of these same experts want to lock us down until a vaccine is available. That’s chilling.
I ask that people take a hard look at what we are being told and ask questions. And follow the money. There are billions of dollars that would be made by vaccinating everyone on the planet.
As a pharmacist, I’ve seen firsthand how vaccines are pushed as a way to make more money. I’m not against vaccines. They have their place in our overall health.
But think about this; pharmaceutical companies provide over 50% of television commercial revenue. So the news they provide is very biased in a pro-vaccine way. We are fed over-hyped news 24/7 regarding COVID-19.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has given hundreds of millions of dollars to vaccine companies (Forbes lists Gate’s net worth at $113 Billion, they give less than one percent of their money to save humanity). Bill Gates (not a doctor) wants more testing because more testing means more cases found. Is he afraid that this virus will run its course before a fast tracked vaccine is brought to market ?
His Foundation investment would be wasted money. More testing would mean more lockdowns, more quarantined healthy people, closed schools and more bankrupt small businesses.
The cost of locking down human beings is staggering.
A recent report said 25 percent of young adults 18-24 years of age have contemplated suicide during the pandemic. That’s incredibly sad. We have learned how to better treat the sickest of the sick and we learn new therapies every day. The rate of death is plunging.
Yet we are constantly bombarded with scenarios that “might” occur. There is a reason our media does this. There is money to be made by keeping us scared and locked down.
Dr Anthony Fauci said he would be satisfied with a 50 percent effective COVID vaccine. Think about that and know that vaccine manufacturers are not liable for any harm their vaccines may cause. It is a US law.
We will weather this virus that has a 99 percent survival rate. But at what cost? Financial ruin? Our sanity? Just remember to follow the money.
Tim Melin
City of Verona