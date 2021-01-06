If you have not been to the new Verona Natatorium pools, adjacent to the new Verona High School it is a must see! The pools are beautiful and the staff is doing an outstanding job keeping it a safe and healthy environment for everyone.
It is such a pleasure to see families together having good old fun. Whether you are a lap swimmer or warm water person you will be very impressed by this facility.
No doubt this is another Verona gem. Thank you Natatorium staff for a job well done!
Pamela Lebed
Verona