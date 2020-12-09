The COVID-19 virus has dominated our news and our lives for the past 9 months. It can be very deadly and most of us know someone that has died from it. But COVID-19 is not the greatest threat we face.
No, the greatest threat we face is environmental destruction of our planet. At the present rate, our planet will not sustain us for very much longer.
Humans continue to consume more of the planet than it can regenerate. Plastic is everywhere and has been found to disrupt endocrine functions.
We continue to heat up our climate by pouring greenhouse gasses into the sky. We generate nuclear waste with no place to put it (radioactive for thousands of years) and we clear cut rainforests. We fight wars and kill innocent people, all for their resources. We continue to build nuclear bombs.
We are going through the sixth great extinction and we are told to shop for Christmas. It’s truly insane. We are mortgaging our children’s and their children’s future, just so we can have more and consume more. It has to change, for the planet doesn’t care if we think climate change is real or not.
Physics will do what it does. Can we save humankind and all that is good in this world (by the way, a perfect world until greed destroyed it)? I don’t know the answer to that. But we need to try.
It starts by opposing war of any kind. Wars and the military are the biggest destroyers of our ecosystem. Our military is not about security. It’s about maintaining an empire that is killing all life on earth.
Our schools need to teach our young that a healthy environment is the most important thing that will keep them alive. We need to work together, share and stop telling the myth that unregulated capitalism is the best and only economic system to have.
It’s the worst system as far as the environment. It is all about growth and extraction and super rich people and people that live in utter poverty (most people).
The COVID-19 virus should have us all (myself including) take pause and say “What the heck are we doing to our world?” For we don’t have a lot of time left.
This holiday season, let’s resolve to gift our children a livable world.
Tim Melin
Verona