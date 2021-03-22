Spring elections are just around the corner and the Town of Verona has a choice in filling the second supervisor seat. Re-elect the incumbent, Mike Duerst or elect another. My choice and vote is for the incumbent, Mike Duerst.
Some may find my support for Mike surprising. Especially if they recall Mike and I had competed for the third supervisor’s position in more than one town election. So why am I supporting Mike for re-election?
Mike is a long time resident of the town and has worked tirelessly on town issues. He has intimate knowledge of our town’s history, roads, soils, streams, natural areas, and community. He also brings in-depth knowledge of farming and agriculture, which is the largest land use within the town.
When I was first elected to the town board, the town’s chair and most of its supervisors were in farming and most issues were predominately looked at from a farming and agriculture perspective. Over the years, representation on the town board has expanded to include individuals with other backgrounds and experiences, which has helped ensure that issues dealt with at the town board are reviewed from a number of perspectives resulting in better, more balanced outcomes and successes for our town.
One of those successes is the adoption of our recent Comprehensive Plan. This plan is a guide for future development to specific areas within the town so the rural character of our town is maintained and our most productive farmland preserved. I encourage all of our town citizens to read and become familiar with it.
A prominent goal of the town’s Comprehensive Plan and I believe most of our town residents is to maintain the rural character of our town. This means we need to make sure farming and agriculture continues to be a major land use in the town.
The best way to accomplish this to make sure farming and agricultural perspectives as well as skills are represented at every board meeting. The re-election of Mike Duerst is the right choice to make this a reality.
Join me in supporting and voting to re-elect Mike Duerst as our second town board supervisor on April 6, 2021.
Manfred R. Enburg
Verona