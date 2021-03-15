Mike Duerst brings many valuable insights as a Town of Verona Supervisor. His experience as a farmer brings knowledge of Heavy Equipment, land, and roads.
As a lifelong Verona resident, he knows the history of the Town as well as the knowledge of all parts of the town. As a business owner and a current Supervisor, he understands all the details of how the Town runs.
Mike is the only supervisor that can bring all of this to the Town. Please vote for Mike Duerst on April 6 to keep Mike working for us!
Mike Willett
Town of Verona