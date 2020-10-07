Stop whining! Start caring!
That is my advice for Tim Melin and anyone else who shares the feelings he described in a recent letter published in the Verona Press — that the virus protocols are “dehumanizing” us. No, we are NOT being dehumanized. Not unless we purposely choose to take that path of self-pity.
Few of us are confined to our chairs. There are endless avenues to reach out to others. Sit down and make a plan. Write a list of people you care about. Then list at least two things you could do for that person, even if you are primarily staying at home.
Keep a daily Journal to record your own feelings and then list all the ways you can reach out to others. Write a letter. Make a call. Mow a neighbor’s yard — or rake their leaves. Choose a charity, reach out to them and offer to make phone calls, address envelopes, design an advertising campaign.
If there is a celebrity you admire, find out which charity they support and find a way to help. Offer to do curbside pick-ups for a health care worker, a first responder, or a teacher who has made a difference in your life or the life of someone you love.
Go for a walk. Bird watch, take photos, then share. Stroll along a river. Try a new recipe and take the finished product to someone down the street whom you barely know.
Stop looking in the mirror. Start looking at the people around you. Others need you. Step forward and help. It is just this simple.
If each of us do our part by following the pandemic protocol, we can beat this thing! A few months of caring about others is a very small “sacrifice,” compared to what so many before us have done. Wear your mask. Social distance. Practice good hygiene. Stay away from others if you have any symptoms.
And for goodness sake, stop feeling sorry for yourself! What we are being asked to do is so incredibly minimal in the full spectrum of life. When we get through this — and we will — you will truly be able to appreciate even more the people and the experiences which matter most to you.
Mr. Melin suggests that we are being restricted from being human. No! Nothing is stopping us from doing the very things he suggests make us human: thinking, pondering, loving, or helping.
Now stop whining and start caring!
Marlene Buechel
Verona