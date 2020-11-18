I spoke with Richard Condit, PhD, on Nov. 11, regarding our situation here in Verona.
Dr. Condit is a Professor Emeritus at the University of Florida. He obtained his PhD in Virology from Yale. He is the associate editor for the scientific, peer reviewed journal, “Virology.”
When I mentioned we had a case positivity rate of 40%, his exact words were, “I would never leave the house, unless I absolutely had to. If I did, I’d be sure to wear a mask and stay as far away as I could from everyone else.”.
On Nov. 11, our governor pleaded with us to all stay home. I question our current government’s decision making, related to controlling this pandemic. More people will die or be left with chronically disabling sequelae from their COVID-19 infections. because of self serving, too late, policies developed by our government administration.
Taiwan has not had a positive COVID transmission in over 200 days. We have a quarter of a million dead people from COVID, and counting, as our ICUs are bursting at the seams! This is not a time to follow the normal chain of command. It is a time for courageous local leaders to stand up and do the right thing.
We all should be staying home unless we absolutely need to go outside. If we do we must wear a mask and stay as far away from other people as we can. We should all behave as if we have asymptomatic, transmissible, COVID-19 infections, because we might.
What is happening right now is moving at such a fast pace, we can’t wait for state or federal advisory boards to shut the schools down. At this point, I think it would be very prudent for the VASD Medical Advisory Board to meet urgently, in its entirety and discuss closing VASD school buildings to all students, teachers and staff.
Children of any age can get infected with coronavirus just as easily as adults, if not more so, because of their poor compliance with mask wear. The difference is, they rarely show symptoms, consequently, they rarely get tested. Children are infecting their siblings, parents, grandparents and immunocompromised friends and family.
Lives of everyone in our community are more important than a temporary decline in the quality of our students’ education, the temporary inconvenience of having the kids home more, the temporary increase cost for child care, or having to temporarily stop work, to be home with the kids, because they can’t be home alone and child care is unaffordable or unavailable.
There are safety nets for families who run out of money. There are no safety nets for dead people or their grieving families. Please stand up and do what is right.
Days could mean lives. This is our current reality and we need to do something to stop the exponential increase in COVID infections and deaths. Doing the same thing is not working.
Craig Dopf, MD
Verona