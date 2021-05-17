In state legislatures throughout our country we are seeing white lawmakers pass laws that restrict black voting. These same lawmakers are now legislating that our nation's history of slavery and racism not be taught to school students.
A New Hampshire proposal would ban companies that do business with government entities from conducting diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. The teaching of our history of racism and slavery would be prohibited. Sounds like totalitarian, state sanctioned censorship to me.
The facts are that the US might was largely built on the backs of slaves. In conjunction with this, we annexed by force, all of the lands from the Native peoples that were here before white Europeans arrived.
Treaties were made. Treaties were broken and the Native Americans were killed or forced to live on the worst land possible.
That is our history. It still is our history.
There may not be outright slavery, but black people are jailed at three times the rate of white people. No one can honestly say that racism is a thing of the past in our country. Not when white lawmakers tell minority lawmakers to "go back to where you came from" (they were born in the US).
Not when the most recent student commencement speaker at UW-Madison, a native of Malawi, said students would not sit near him or include him in group projects. Guess what? He was the only black person in the class.
A black high school softball player had to cut her hair during a game because she had hair beads. Blacks continue to face discrimination, incarceration, and humiliation that whites can't imagine.
But instead of trying to right these wrongs, we now have white lawmakers that want to censor anything that might make other white people uncomfortable. Never mind the "uncomfort" that blacks and other minorities have faced since this nation was founded. Uncomfort meaning slavery, lynchings, syphyllis experiments and outright discrimination based on skin color.
Prohibiting the telling of our history will not solve anything. It will make some white people more emboldened to continue hateful and racist rhetoric. It won't help bring justice to those that have been deemed second class citizens.
Forget politics. The people that propose, sponsor and pass these laws are just not being good human beings.
To deny our racist history is just wrong.
Tim Melin
Verona