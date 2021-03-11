The Town of Springdale has the opportunity to re-elect three board members in the April 6 election. I support all three. They are supervisors Richard Schwenn, John Rosenbaum and town chair Mike Fagan.
I have been sorting through recipes during this long pandemic. Coincidently, I discovered that my criteria for “keep or toss recipe” is the same as it is for “keep or toss local official.”
List of Criteria:
1 — High quality ingredients (knowledgeable decision makers of good character)
2 — Clear instructions (transparency, good communication)
3 — Truth in laying out expectations (honesty about desired goals and timelines)
4 — Balanced seasonings. (working together to solve tough land use decisions by using the town’s Smart Growth Plan as a strong base)
5 — Good reliable results! (proven track record of working well with each other, the staff, Plan Commission, and the public)
Yes, I have saved a few offbeat, risky recipes for later. If I make one and it fails, I am only out a few ingredients.
Trying a new recipe for Springdale could lead to something a whole lot worse than a fallen souffle. It would mean eating a fallen souffle every day for the next two years.
Please join me in re-electing Richard, John and Mike.
Aimee Gauger
Town of Springdale